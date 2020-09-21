Garza Medical Group Navigates New Realities in Healthcare with athenahealth ‘By Its Side’

athenahealth debuts four-part docuseries to showcase how a diverse set of healthcare providers has withstood COVID-19 with the help of athenahealth’s open, connected healthcare network

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today released “Thriving on the Frontlines: Stories of Resilience and Resolve,” a docuseries about how four medical practices have managed the COVID-19 pandemic. The first powerful episode follows Dr. Nora Garza, a primary care physician from Garza Medical Group in San Antonio, Texas, as she and her staff confront the surging crisis and find new ways to sustainably keep providers and patients safe and well. Three additional video installments featuring a variety of different organizations and challenges will be rolled out over the next several weeks.



“Our mission at Garza Medical Group is to help people, it’s very simple. Caring for people, helping them get through their day, and addressing their health concerns is more than just a job to us. When COVID-19 hit San Antonio, it was a moment in which every piece of training, every patient and every diagnosis I’ve ever made brought me to this point where I knew I was prepared and needed to be available for my patients and staff more than ever before,” said Dr. Nora Garza, physician owner at Garza Medical Group. “athenahealth has been the key in helping me support the community during this difficult time. Part of sustainability in the healthcare industry is being able to harvest data within the system very easily. I’m able to support more members of the community and my staff with athenahealth’s partnership and innovative technology; for that I’m extremely grateful.”

As the pandemic began, Garza Medical Group sought to “calm the panic.” Using athenahealth technology, Dr. Garza reassured patients with regular text communications and robust online information flow with care team members who were physically separated. The practice also implemented athenahealth’s rapidly deployed telehealth solution to maintain safety while connecting with patients and finding new and different ways to sustain and help the community. Further, athenahealth’s cloud-based technology has made it easy for Garza Medical Group to connect with patient information. For example, providers are able to quickly integrate test results and hospital records into the patient record, to understand patient treatments and conditions and bridge the communication gap with families during this nerve-wracking time.

“When healthcare thrives it is accessible, high-quality and sustainable. COVID-19 exacerbated fragmentation across the healthcare system and we are working closely with our customers across the country to help create and support a thriving ecosystem during the pandemic and beyond,” said Bob Segert, chairman and CEO, athenahealth. “We are proud to work with Dr. Garza and Garza Medical Group. They are an outstanding example of a resilient workforce that was flexible when the pandemic hit, and used new technology, channels and processes to sustain not only their business, but the health and livelihood of their broader community.”

COVID-19 has forced providers around the country to rethink the new normal of healthcare and the technology and partner they need to succeed in the everchanging healthcare industry. In addition to Garza Medical Group, athenahealth will highlight three additional organizations on the front lines, as well as company leaders, who work each day to create a thriving ecosystem of hope and healing for all.

For more information on the “Thriving on the Frontlines” miniseries, please visit: https://www.athenahealth.com/Thriving-on-the-Frontlines.

