Beyond Meat® to More Than Double Retail Distribution of Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Patties

Additional distribution at nearly 5,000 locations including Kroger, Super Target and Walmart will make the better-for-you plant-based breakfast option more accessible than ever

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, continues its efforts to increase accessibility to plant-based meat with the announcement that its popular frozen Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Patties are expanding to select Kroger, Super Target, Walmart, Publix and Harris Teeter stores by the end of September.



As demand for plant-based meat continues to rise, this expansion complements the company’s expansive retail presence at approximately 26,000 retail outlets across the U.S. in which consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the latest 4-week SPINS data ending 8/9/20, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in all refrigerated plant-based meat.

“Following the initial release of our Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at retailers earlier this year, we heard an enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability,” said Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “We’re thrilled to be able to make delicious and nutritious plant-based meat with no GMOs more available nationwide, giving our consumers another convenient option to Go Beyond® any time of day.”

Perfect for busy mornings, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties are a quick and convenient plant-based option that goes from frozen to finished in under five minutes. With flavor notes like sage and black pepper, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties are designed to taste like pork breakfast sausage patties, unlocking even more breakfast choices to power your day.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties have:

11g of protein per serving (two patties), derived from peas and brown rice

50% less total fat and 35% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of pork breakfast sausage patties

No cholesterol, nitrates, nitrites, antibiotics or hormones

No GMOs, soy or gluten

Certified Kosher and Halal



Beyond Meat’s vision is to be a global protein company capable of serving consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein. Recently, the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives, and Beyond Meat is committed to supporting further academic and scientific study into the impacts of plant-based meats on health.

This news follows an exciting year of growth for Beyond Meat, whose products are available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide. Most recently, the company launched Beyond Meatballs™ at grocery stores nationwide, providing yet another convenient, delicious plant-based meat option for at-home cooking.

Ready to try Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties for yourself? Find them at your local grocer in the freezer aisle (MSRP $4.99).

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide as of June 27, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

