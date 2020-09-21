Dr. David Koslovsky and Dr. Mark Stein: Two of New York’s Premier Oral Surgeons Join Forces in the Heart of New York City

Dr. Koslovsky Is A Top Oral Surgeon Serving New York City And Its Surrounding Areas.

/EIN News/ -- New York City, New York, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Koslovsky, DDS, FACS has merged his practice with Dr. Mark Stein as New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery expands! Dr. Koslovsky is a board certified oral surgeon specializing in office and hospital-based procedures. Dr. Koslovsky has extensive experience performing corrective jaw surgery , wisdom teeth extractions , dental implant placement , bone grafting , facial trauma repair , and more.

Dr. David Koslovsky joins Dr. Mark Stein at our NYC oral surgery office. Dr. Koslovsky and Dr. Stein are considered leaders in their field. Together, they offer innovative surgical solutions using the most advanced oral surgery technology.

“I am thrilled to bring my practice and join the team at New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery,” says Dr. Koslovsky. “I look forward to welcoming my patients in this wonderful environment to experience the best care possible. I am excited for this necessary improvement for my growing practice.”

Dr. David Koslovsky has built his reputation as a leader in the field of oral surgery. He has consistently been named one of the “Best Oral Surgeons” by New York Times Magazine Super Doctors and NY Top Docs. Dr. Koslovsky is among a select group of providers in the country to hold a dual fellowship in the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Dentists.

Dr. Koslovsky is a graduate of Brandeis University and Columbia University College of Dental Medicine. He went on to serve as Chief Resident at Albert Einstein/Montefiore Medical Center. Dr. Koslovsky is currently an Assistant Professor of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Dr. Koslovsky is renowned for his attention to detail, compassionate bedside manner, and ability to connect with patients on a personal level. Each and every oral surgery case is different, and Dr. Koslovsky is known for his ability to tailor the latest surgical techniques to meet the needs of each individual patient. He is also an accomplished researcher – having published articles across numerous media with book and journal publications. Dr. Koslovsky has received multiple awards for his work and teachings.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. David Koslovsky, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery 800A Fifth Avenue, Suite 404 New York, NY 10065 (212) 888-4760