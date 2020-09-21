Enosi Life Sciences’ Sir Marc Feldmann to Join 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum in Biopharmaceutical Science

Named a 2020 Tang Prize Laureate earlier this year, Feldmann will sit on the Masters’ forum alongside fellow recipients to discuss cytokine-targeting therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enosi Life Sciences , a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today that its co-founder and board member, Sir Marc Feldmann, will participate in the 2020 Tang Prize Masters’ Forum in Biopharmaceutical Science. The panel will take place on September 21 from 9:00pm-11:20pm EDT. It will be available through a live stream , broadcast in both English and Mandarin.



Due to his pioneering work which led to current widespread use of anti-TNF therapeutics, Sir Marc Feldmann shares the prize and the forum stage with Dr. Charles Dinarello and Dr. Tadamitsu Kishimoto, two renowned immunology researchers who identified Interleukin-1 Beta and Interleukin-6 cytokines, respectively. In addition to their use for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, biologics targeting these three cytokines are now being investigated as potential therapeutics for patients suffering from COVID-19. Some therapeutics are showing success in the treatment of abnormal cytokine responses, “cytokine storms” in these patients. Sir Marc Feldmann is one of the leaders of anti-TNF trials in the UK and US.

Sir Marc Feldmann and his colleagues identified the central role of TNF in inflammation, which triggered the development of anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) therapies for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. With his colleague Sir Ravinder Maini, they used Remicade (Infliximab) to treat severe rheumatoid arthritis, not responding to other treatments. By working with Dr. Jim Woody at Centocor, now the Chairman of Enosi Life Sciences, Remicade was demonstrated to be the first anti-TNF therapeutic to show dramatic results for autoimmune diseases.

“Being a recipient of the 2020 Tang Prize is a great honor. There are only a few prestigious international awards for research in new therapeutics, with the Tang Prize among them, and I am very pleased to be recognized by my peers for my contributions,” said Sir Marc Feldmann, co-founder and board member of Enosi Life Sciences. “Importantly the Tang prize emphasizes the importance of the field of inflammatory mediators that my friends Charles Dinarello, Tadamitsu Kishimoto and I have spent our careers building.”

At Enosi Life Sciences, Sir Feldmann is working with co-founder Dr. Michael Shepard to create second generation, improved anti-TNF therapeutics, more precisely targeted for more effective treatment of inflammation, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Enosi currently has therapeutics in-development; EN1001, a TNFR1 binding protein that inhibits the pro-inflammatory TNFR1 without affecting the anti-inflammatory TNFR2’s healing capabilities, and EN2001, a multi-specific antibody receptor fusion protein that traps inflammatory growth factors and has been shown to complement anti-TNF drugs.

Sir Feldmann has shared his initial thoughts on being named a laureate, which can be found in a video shared by the association . To see Sir Feldmann’s presentation at the live-streamed 2020 Tang Prize awards program and Masters’ Forum, please visit the official Tang Prize website or follow its YouTube channel .

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases ( Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins ( Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

