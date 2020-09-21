Author Shares Journey of Spiritual Discovery and Healing in New Book

Brenda M Wood releases ‘I Choose Me’ a memoir dedicated to self-worth and embracing every single life experience

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANT HILL, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many defining moments in life can tarnish the love, and worth an individual has within themselves. In Brenda M Wood’s newly released autobiography, “I Choose Me: One Woman’s Journey Back to Self,” she takes readers through the difficult traumas she encountered throughout her life and how she was able to come out stronger and wiser through healing. Readers will get a glimpse into how the author triumphed through these challenging times and how they made her stronger.



“I Choose Me” will help individuals who are also going through life-altering times or know someone who is. Wood’s experiences will show readers that they are not alone and that other individuals can help with the healing process. She is an example of recovery through the personal strengths that got her through these devastating events.



“By telling my past through ‘I Choose Me,’ I hope readers can resonate with my words and experiences that help them move through their struggles and to know their self-worth,” said Wood. “I want my story to give others hope that it is possible to be faced with difficult situations and come out okay on the other side, stronger and wiser for having gone through these life-changing obstacles.”



By the end of Wood’s memoir, readers will learn what it takes to find self-love and how they may not have control over everything in life, but it is vital to take total control over how to overcome and respond to the challenges life may present. “I Choose Me” illustrates that there is a blessing in every single life experience, and it is up to the reader to look for it.



“I Choose Me: One Woman’s Journey Back to Self”

By Brenda M Wood

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4919-9 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4920-5 (eBook)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Brenda M Wood is a first-time author who recently published her memoir, “I Choose Me: One Woman’s Journey Back to Self.” After going through and triumphing over many devastating events in her life, Wood felt strongly guided by Spirit to tell her story. Her wish is that the readers can find something in her words that helps them move through their own struggles and to know their self-worth.





