IntelliChief Hosting 3 Must-See Digital Events for Businesses This Week Spanning Enterprise Automation, Enterprise Analytics, and More!

The emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management and Workflow Automation will cover an array of topics including PO and Non-PO Invoice Automation for JD Edwards, Document Workflow Automation, and Enterprise Analytics.

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief, the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Workflow Automation solutions, will host three online events during the month of September for businesses looking to streamline their processes and take advantage of unrealized cost-saving opportunities. If you're looking for your chance to kickstart your digital transformation, there's never been a better time than now!

(September 22, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Advantages of Automating PO and Non-PO Invoices for JD Edwards

Attendees will learn everything they need to know about the benefits of automated invoice processing in JDE, including:

  • Classifying each non-PO invoice based on the transaction type
  • Pull GL codes from JDE, reducing costly, manual data entry errors
  • Route invoices to the right people, right from the start by eliminating interoffice snail mail
  • Ability to assign GL codes remotely, without requiring access to accounting system
  • Automatically create the invoice voucher in JDE without manual keying

Register Here: https://www2.intellichief.com/POs0920

(September 23, 2020, 2:00 PM EST)  Implementing Workflows for Document Automation Success

Automated workflows take each internal step of traditional document-driven processes and digitize them to mitigate vulnerabilities and allow you to measure results. In this webinar, attendees will learn:

  • Which departments can benefit from automating a document-driven process (i.e., Human Resources, Accounts Payable, Sales/Customer Service)
  • Review how graphical workflow designers can help visualize operational steps
  • Creation of workflow stages, routes, prompts, and settings
  • How to edit existing workflows without IT assistance
  • How to eliminate tribal knowledge and create a repeatable digital process using workflow

Register Herehttps://www2.intellichief.com/Workflow0920

September 24, 2020, 2:00 PM EST) Checking the Intelligence of Your Analytics

In this webinar, we will showcase IntelliChief’s Analytics and its real-life use cases.  Attendees will also walk away with:

  • How “Ready-Made” analytics can assist in setting your benchmarks
  • The ease of creating “Self-Service” reports without IT assistance
  • Gain operational visibility by creating scalable dashboards 
  • Drill down on KPls to reflect company culture or mission

Register Here:  https://www2.intellichief.com/Analytics0920

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions provider that utilizes industry-leading software to streamline enterprise-class business processes. As an Oracle Gold Partner and Infor Solution Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its intuitive document management and workflow automation solutions. With decades of expertise in the market and seamless integration with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) and line of business systems, IntelliChief is the clear choice for businesses looking to streamline processes, eliminate waste, and increase revenue. Many IntelliChief customers achieve a full ROI within the first year of implementation. Users can create, capture, manage, archive, retrieve, and distribute mission-critical documents directly from their familiar ERP screens, automating, and streamlining business process workflows throughout their organization. For more information, visit https://www.intellichief.com/

Attachments 

Zachary Leete
IntelliChief
2394049545
zleete@intellichief.com

