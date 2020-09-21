Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Appoints Morayma Da Silva as Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced the appointment of Morayma Da Silva as the Company’s Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion. In this new role, Mrs. Da Silva will advance IEA’s goals of achieving a more diverse and inclusive work force and lead the Company’s equal employment opportunity (EEO) and disadvantaged business enterprise compliance programs.



“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Morayma as our first Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion,” said JP Roehm, IEA’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Establishing this new role is an important step in our efforts to further cultivate diversity at IEA. Morayma’s exceptional work leading the diversity program for our subsidiary William Charles makes her the ideal person to guide our company-wide initiatives. Our entire executive management team is committed to ensuring her success.”

Mrs. Da Silva brings over 15 years of diversity and compliance experience to IEA. As Director of Human Resources and Contract Compliance for the William Charles Companies since 2015, Mrs. Da Silva created that organization’s first EEO and Diversity Compliance Department. Her efforts have been recognized multiple times, and the EEO and Diversity Compliance Department she leads has received awards from both the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Toll Highway Authority for achieving and exceeding goals on state contracts as well as for working in partnership with public agencies that are facilitating access of construction projects to disadvantaged businesses in the state of Illinois.

“I am honored to step into this new and very important role at IEA,” Da Silva commented. “This is a great opportunity to build an even more diverse and inclusive workforce. I look forward to collaborating with all levels of the organization to help create and achieve measurable goals for attracting, retaining and promoting diverse talent throughout IEA.”

Mrs. Da Silva earned a Masters of Laws-Legal Institutions from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a Masters in International and Comparative Law from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. She is a licensed In-House Counsel in the state of Illinois and a member of the American Contract Compliance Association.

