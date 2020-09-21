Consumers Can Now Snatch Their Favorites Jars Dinnerware Directly from the Brand

/EIN News/ -- New Castle, DE, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The same Jars ceramics dinnerware that graces the tables of Michelin Star restaurants worldwide can now be purchased directly at JarsUSA.com.

“Some of our most coveted collections that could only be found by connoisseurs of dinnerware or interior designers, can now be purchased online and shipped directly to consumers all over the USA,” said Tara Steffen, vice president of marketing for Jars USA. “With so many people cooking at home now, it is becoming more important to find ways to change up the dining experience, to make it special, to frankly make it feel like a night out. We think that recreating a delightful restaurant dining experience at home could be the best self-care thing someone can do.”

Jars plates, bowls and serving pieces are made in southern France by hand. The collections embrace a range of styles from causal French to Asian Wabi Sabi. Jars Ceramics has been passing down its pottery magic for more than 150 years. The products are unusually resilient, meet the demands of modern dining and kitchen-use and reflect the craftsmanship of artisans who are dedicated to their craft. The products by themselves are pieces of art that grace tables to make food more appealing and the atmosphere more alive. The company has earned a "Entreprise Francaise du Patrimoine Vivant" designation, which is an honor given to French companies that display traditional techniques and expertise.

Today more than fifty percent of French Michelin two-and-three-star restaurants use Jars for their dinnerware service. Consumers can own the same beloved dinnerware as these chefs and purchase it at https://www.jarsusa.com/.

Attachments

Susan Jardina Jars USA 917-825-0466 susan@jardinacommunications.com