RJD Green Subsidiary Silex Holdings Expands Sales Agreement With D R Horton

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, OK, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Silex Holdings, has executed an additional sales agreement with national home builder D R Horton.



Silex has provided natural stone countertops and related products to D R Horton for the Oklahoma City regional market since 2016. As part of the newly executed agreement, Silex will begin providing products to D R Horton in the Tulsa, Oklahoma regional market, as D R Horton enters this market.

Ron Green, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “Silex’s successful relationship with D R Horton has been generated by our Silex hard working team, which offers market leading quality and service. This success has allowed us the opportunity to expand our current D R Horton relationship. Silex continues to procure quality accounts in the homebuilder sector through quality product and service at competitive prices. We are seeking additional locations within our targeted five-state region.”

About Us

RJD Green Inc. (Trading Symbol: RJDG) is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets.

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division -- services and technologies reflecting five-year growth

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division -- green environmental services and technologies

Silex Holdings Division -- specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installation

Silex Holdings Division

Silex Interiors is a multi-location manufacturer, distributor and installation services company for kitchen and bath construction products to include natural stone countertops, cabinets, tile, and sinks & facets. Market sectors include new home construction, retail, and commercial projects.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

