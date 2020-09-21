Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Decision Lens Expands Executive Team, Hires Josh Martin as Executive Vice President, Marketing

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Lens, the leading provider of SaaS-based software for portfolio planning and resource optimization, announced today that Josh Martin has been hired to lead the marketing organization. This is a key role for both the growth and strategy of the business as Decision Lens new “Decision Lens Accelerate” platform gains a lead position in the Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) market.

“Josh has a proven track record as an outstanding strategist and product marketing expert with a wealth of knowledge in analytics and customer marketing” said John Saaty, CEO. “We are thrilled to have Josh join the Decision Lens Executive team.”

Prior to joining Decision Lens, Josh served as the Vice President of Marketing at Brightspot after leading the Product Marketing team at Logi Analytics. A fixture of the DC Tech scene, Josh co-founded the Northern Virginia chapter of Product Tank in 2018 and earlier this year was selected as Star CMO by DCA Live.

He is excited about the opportunity, “Decision Lens has amazing software and is leading in an area which many have finally realized is essential – strategic resource planning. Having the opportunity to market this award-winning platform at this time is an opportunity any marketer would jump at.”

About Decision Lens
Decision Lens is portfolio planning software that enables organizations to create dynamic and scalable plans where course corrections are informed by a regular convergence of strategy, data, and performance.  Our software's algorithms enable forward progress towards the execution of strategy through automated recommendations, smarter resource allocation, enterprise visibility, and better results.

For more information, contact Decision Lens at 703-399-2100 or www.decisionlens.com.

Contact:
Rana Yamak
ryamak@decisionlens.com 

