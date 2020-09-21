Nightfood Launches Into Pacific Northwest With Northwest Grocers, Including Red Apple and Thriftway Markets

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company solving America’s nighttime snack problem, and the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, has begun rollout into Northwest Grocers member stores throughout Oregon and Washington State.



Established in 2004, Northwest Grocers (NWG) is the premier provider of services to independent grocers in the Pacific Northwest. Totaling 85 stores, NWG banners include Red Apple, Thriftway, Select Markets, IGA Market, and more.

“Nightfood is an exciting and emerging brand that delivers an interesting and unique consumer benefit,” commented Jason Adams, Manager of Merchandising for NWG. “We think that providing better sleep and relaxation packaged together with such a great tasting product is something that will really resonate with customers in our stores.”

Six flavors of Nightfood have been authorized for placement, including Cold Brew Decaf, Midnight Chocolate, Cherry Eclipse, Milk & Cookie Dough, After Dinner Mint Chip, and best-selling flavor Cookies n’ Dreams. The line will initially be available in approximately 25 stores immediately, including select Red Apple and Thriftway Markets, with many more member stores expected to add Nightfood to their stores before the holidays.

“We’re so happy that Jason and his team share our vision for helping consumers relax and enjoy better sleep through better nighttime snacking, and have awarded us our first supermarket distribution west of the Rockies,” remarked Nightfood COO Jenny Mitchell. “It’s a tricky year to predict timing, but we’re hoping to be available in all 85 NWG stores as soon as possible.”

“This is another great milestone for our team,” added Nightfood’s Sean Folkson. “We are currently working on securing more distribution and other major initiatives to advance the Nightfood brand as the leader in nighttime-specific snacking. We look forward to announcing additional developments in the coming weeks.”

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.

Nightfood is not just for pregnant women. Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Nightfood was formulated by sleep and nutrition experts with ingredients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality. Scientific research indicates unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, and stress is another contributing factor. A majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is believed to be biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Management also encourages Nightfood shareholders to connect with the Company via these methods:

E-mail: By signing up at ir.nightfood.com, investors can receive updates of filings and news releases in their inbox.

Telegram: There is now a live, interactive Telegram group which interested parties can join to reach team members and discuss Nightfood. Ask questions, learn more about the company and discuss future prospects. Join the Telegram Group Here: https://t.me/NightfoodHoldings

YouTube: The company has established a new YouTube series which will feature weekly videos with team members, insights into latest industry developments, and provide a behind the scenes look at the latest company developments. Click here to subscribe to Nightfood’s YouTube channel.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Tim Sullivan

media@Nightfood.com

732-816-0239

Investor Contact:

Stuart Smith

investors@Nightfood.com

888-888-6444, x3