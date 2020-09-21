Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market to Grow Remarkably with Rising Awareness About Skin Problems, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Research Report Are Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Astellas Phrama Inc, Meda, Bayer AG, Allergan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing advancement in atopic dermatitis and its rising prevalence are boosting the global atopic dermatitis treatment market , predicts Fortune Business Insights, in their new report. The report is titled, “Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Anti-histamines, Calcineurin inhibitors, Interleukin inhibitors, Topical phosphodiesterase-4, Antibiotics, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), And Geography Forecast till 2026.”

According to the report, the global market for atopic dermatitis treatment is anticipated to be dominated by the Corticosteroids sub-segment, on the basis of drug class. The segment is forecast to remain dominant in the coming years because of the fact that corticosteroids are the first line of treatment for the disease.





Rising Incidence of Skin Allergies in Infants, to Propel Demand

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America stated in 2016, about an approximate of 7.3% of people suffered from atopic dermatitis in the U.S. Additionally, the British Association of dermatologists also state one in every five children in the United Kingdom is affected by skin problems such as eczema at any stage of his life. The National Institute of Health and Care Excellence estimates one in every 12 adults in the United States is affected by atopic dermatitis. The aforementioned statistics all indicate the problem of skin problems to be a major driver for the growth of the global atopic dermatitis treatment.

Fortune Business Insights predicts various factors responsible for the growth of the global atopic dermatitis treatment market. These factors include the rising number of cases of allergy among infants, increasing healthcare facilities in developed nations and rise in disposable incomes. The increasing prevalence of food allergies is also expected to help th market generate major revenues in the coming years.

However, certain factors such as the non-curable nature of the disease may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the introduction of generic treatment methods, coupled with strict regulations imposed by the government with regard to medication used for treating atopic dermatitis may affect the market in negative light, during the forecast period.





Improving Healthcare Facilities to Help Asia Pacific Market Register Faster Growth

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global atopic dermatitis treatment market to be dominated by North America, shortly followed by Europe. This is owing to the easy healthcare access and availability of better facilities in the region. This, coupled with, the rising incidences of skin problems in the region is anticipated to boost the market in the region.

On the other side, the market for atopic dermatitis in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness progressive growth on account of the rising awareness about skin problems occurring in infants and small children and improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities scenario in developing economies of India, and China.





List of the companies operating in the global atopic dermatitis treatment market

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Astellas Phrama Inc

Meda

Bayer AG

Allergan

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals





Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Segmentations:

By Drug Class

• Corticosteroids

• Anti-histamines

• Calcineurin inhibitors

• Interleukin inhibitors

• Topical phosphodiesterase-4

• Antibiotics

• Others

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Topical

• Injectable

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





