ATIF Holdings Limited Signs Strategic Collaboration with Zhuhai Boxin Technology, Targeting Hi-Tech Corporate Clients

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, China, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, announced that through its viable interest entity, Qianhai Asia Times (Shenzhen) International Finance Services Co. Ltd., it has reached strategic cooperation with Zhuhai Boxin Technology Limited Co. (“Boxin Tech”), to target explicitly at Zhuhai-based hi-tech enterprises as potential clients for the Company’s online financial consulting services platform IPOEX.com (“IPOEX”). This is the third partnership aiming at in-depth collaborations reached between the Company and its invaluable partners within this month, following Dexin Dahua and Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce in Shenyang City.

Based on the partnership, Boxin Tech will serve as one of IPOEX’s corporate client channels, making fullest use of its rich experience in catering the needs of government-sponsored projects. Boxin Tech, together with IPOEX, will apply to Zhuhai City’s relevant authorities to organize specialized consulting events, for the purpose of appealing to Zhuhai-based enterprises operating in internet and information technology, software design and other high-tech field to become members on IPOEX. In return IPOEX will provide all-encompassing, online and offline consulting services in global financial system, equity capital raising, project incubation and IPO advisory for these corporate clients.

Ms. Xiaohong Chen, General Manager of Boxin Tech said, “We are confident about the future development of IPOEX. Currently companies receiving our services are largely unfamiliar with the capital market, and they are in great need of consulting and tutoring in how to combine business operation with finances, especially for those companies with tech genes. We hope IPOEX’s expertise and systematic program can help fill up the companies’ lack of understanding in the financial world so that they can be more fairly valued by the capital market in order to speed up the integration of their business operation and capital utilization.”

Mr. Pishan Chi, CEO of the Company commented, “We look forward to cooperating with Boxin Tech in high-tech field. Boxin Tech has profound experience and renowned reputation in the sector and has accumulated enterprise database over the years. Boxin Tech is also highly credible in the eyes of local government and we believe our collaboration will help Zhuhai-based companies to gain access to the capital market efficiently in order to achieve the ‘win-win’ goal of realizing both our companies’ market values and business success.”

About Zhuhai Boxin Technology Limited Co.

Founded in 2016, Zhuhai Boxin Technology Limited Co. is mainly engaged in providing consulting for tech-related projects and management consulting services, which include but are not limited to, R&D in patented technologies, internet and software technologies, tech transfers, and other consulting or tech-related services. Boxin Tech has over 20 professionals in finances, legal and consulting fields who provide directories and guidance on the application and verification of national high-tech patents, and related standardized management systems by relevant engineering tech studies center or corporate tech verification authorities. Till today it has successfully helped over 100 Chinese tech companies obtain the needed verifications, such as Gree Precision Mould; Gree Smart; Golden Max and Augas Med etc. Boxin Tech’s expert team also participated in the intellectual property management standard system certification process of more than 300 famous enterprises, including Guangxi Metallurgical Research Institute, Shanghai Postal and Telecom Design Consulting College, Zhuhai GTC Boiler Components Co etc. For more information, please visit: http://www.bxkj-cn.cn/.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to continue to operate through our VIE structure; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

