Kleo Pharmaceuticals to Present at “Bioscience Pipeline & Innovation in Connecticut in the Age of COVID” Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a targeted immunotherapy company developing fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies, announced that it will present today to local stakeholders at the Bioscience Pipeline & Innovation in Connecticut in the Age of COVID conference on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The event is being sponsored by BioCT, PhRMA and the Bipartisan Bioscience Caucus.



Doug Manion, MD, CEO and chairman of the board of Kleo Pharmaceuticals, will provide an overview of Kleo and its clinical programs, with a focus on its monoclonal antibody therapy enhancer (MATETM) platform being developed to target COVID-19. A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available here.

Kleo’s lead program, KP1237, is entering Phase 1 clinical studies in 2020 in multiple myeloma in multiple settings. The company’s second program targeting COVID-19, a human globulin mimic (HGM), is funded with $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and expected to begin clinical testing in early 2021, with additional COVID-19 treatments in development.

About Kleo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kleo Pharmaceuticals is a targeted immunotherapy company that develops fully synthetic bispecific therapies to redirect, enhance or replace antibodies. The company was founded on the groundbreaking research of its scientific founder Dr. David Spiegel at Yale University. Kleo’s synthetic immunotherapy platform uses two chemistry-based approaches – antibody-redirecting molecule (ARM) and multitargeted antibody therapy enhancer (MATE) - that help redirect and stimulate key components of the immune system to eradicate cancer cells and virulent pathogens. Compared to biologic therapies, Kleo’s compounds are smaller and more versatile, allowing for better tumor/tissue penetration, non-immunogenic for improved safety and higher dose levels, more efficient to produce and potentially orally bioavailable. They can be optimized against specified biological targets or combined with existing cell- or antibody-based therapies. Kleo investors include Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) and PeptiDream Inc. (Nikkei:PPTDF). For more information, visit www.kleopharmaceuticals.com.

