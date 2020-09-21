Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fishing regulations relaxed at two oxbows along the Missouri River due to low water

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has relaxed the fishing regulations at Upper Decatur/Tieville Bend and Louisville Bend in Monona County. Low water levels in the Missouri River have trapped fish in these areas and water levels are continuing to drop.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of fish from Upper Decatur/Tieville Bend and Louisville Bend, with the exception of Threatened or Endangered Species. Any number of fishing poles or jug fishing is allowed. Anglers must remain in sight of these lines at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules. Trot lines will be allowed (name and address must be attached), however lines may not be set across the entire water body.

Liberalized fishing regulations for Upper Decatur/Tieville Bend and Louisville Bend will be in effect through Oct. 31. Note: Blue Lake is not included in these liberalized regulations.

Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.

