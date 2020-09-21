Data Center Cooling Market Projected to Reach $23.2 billion by 2025 | 13.7% CAGR
Increase in the demand for efficient & cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions these are the major driving factorsPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in the demand for efficient and cost-effective data centers, green initiatives for eco-friendly data center solutions, and substantial growth with data center & power density have spurred the growth of global data center cooling market. On the other hand, rising demand for specialized infrastructure, higher investment cost, and cooling challenges during power outage have happened to curb the growth to some extent. However, the emergence of liquid-based cooling, portable cooling technology and modular data center cooling approach has created a number of opportunities in the segment.
The global data center cooling market was estimated at $8.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $23.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2018-2025.
Based on the component, the solutions segment accounted for more than two-third of the total market and is expected to retain its top status throughout the forecast period.
The hyperscale data center segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers, owing to the advent of cloud computing that in turn is expected to increase the need for cooling solutions.
Based on the type of cooling, room-based cooling contributed to nearly half of the total market and is anticipated to dominate during the period 2017-2025.
The market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Based on geography, North America held nearly half of the total market share, thereby coming out as the largest shareholder in the sector.
The key players in the global data center cooling market are extending the scope of their business operations in the developing countries by including innovative products in their product portfolios. The report includes a detailed competitive analysis of the major market players, such as Black Box Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Nortek Air Solutions, LLC; Asetek, Emerson Electric Co.; Vertiv; Stulz Gmbh; Hitachi, Ltd.; Schneider Electric Se; and Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg. They have taken recourse to different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
