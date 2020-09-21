Coach and Recruiting Expert Melissa King to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February, the US was enjoying one of the strongest job markets in decades. Today, one third of the workforce is working remotely and tens of millions of Americans are now unemployed.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a great deal of uncertainty, yet many companies are still hiring and need to fill essential roles. With so many job seekers, how will you stand out against the fierce competition to secure a position?

Melissa King is the founder of a nationwide boutique firm specializing in recruiting, coaching and résumé writing services for candidates who are struggling to navigate the job search.

“It's really a deep dive into helping them navigate this process,” says Melissa. “They become more positive after they've spoken to me because they can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

A positive job search is a job search with feedback. Unfortunately, most people don't know how to do a positive job search. Melissa helps people navigate the process, so their anxiety turns into excitement for the future.

“Even though we're in a fraught time, it's still the same processes: contacting the hiring manager; tracking all of your submittals; utilizing LinkedIn; and not just relying on the blackhole of job boards,” says Melissa.

“The goal is to get interviews. So what are all the positive things that you are doing throughout your day to attain that next step, and then the next step after that, a job offer, and then negotiating salaries. So what are all the steps that you're taking in order to ensure yourself that you've done a positive job search? When you gain these small skills, you feel more positive. When you narrow your search down, that too becomes more positive. You feel like you’re getting closer.”

When individuals are looking for a new job, they have to turn themselves into a salesperson and learn how to sell themselves, so don't be afraid to pick up the phone and follow up. Melissa also stresses the importance of social media networks like LinkedIn as a valuable tool.

“Things have changed tremendously. You've got to be more tech savvy,” says Melissa. “LinkedIn is the such a valuable tool that is completely underutilized. You want to network as much as you possibly can and develop relationships with people in your field of expertise. Being able to take your expertise and then talk about that on LinkedIn will generate people to start looking at your profile and then opportunities arise. That's why LinkedIn is so crucial. It's putting you out there into the whole world for people to see what your expertise is and that you're available.”

