CNN’s Eleni Giokos to moderate discussion on German-African business relations with Chancellor Merkel’s Africa Envoy

The discussion will be centred on the topic: Investment and Trade for Africa's Economic Development; Co-moderated by the Germany Africa Business Forum and spearheaded by H.E Günter Nooke, Africa Envoy to Chancellor Merkel, the discussion also includes NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (www.EnergyChamber.org) and René Awambeng of the African Export-Import Bank; The webinar will be held on 23 September at 15h30 CET. To attend, please register here (https://bit.ly/3mEjg5J).

With German visibility and participation on the rise in Africa’s energy industry, the Germany Africa Business Forum (GABF) will host its second instalment of its Germany-Africa cooperation focused webinar series.

Germany, through the G20 Compact with Africa initiative, has pledged to increase investment for private sector engagement in Africa in industries such as finance and capital investment, infrastructure, power and energy, agriculture, consumer goods, health care, and information communication technology.

“From Senegal to Kenya and from South Africa to Egypt, African countries have astounding and untapped world-class opportunities for German Public and Private Companies. Our German business and political leaders must work with their African counterparts to urgently capitalize on these prospects, especially in a post Covid environment. This would create jobs and improve lives on both sides.” stated Sebastian Wagner, Executive Chair of the GABF.

The webinar will be moderated by Eleni Giokos, CNN Africa Correspondent, who will facilitate the discussion on how German investments can sustainably strengthen the development of the African continent. Anchored in the topic Investment and Trade for Africa's Economic Development, the webinar will highlight key efforts to mobilise German funding for African energy projects as a means to advance German-African cooperation. African Gas projects in Mozambique, Tanzania, Nigeria, Equtorial Guinea, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Gabon, and Cameroon could see a spike in German interest.

“With H.E. Nooke, Mr Awambeng and Mr Ayuk joining this conversation, we hope to foster stronger ties between Germany and Africa that will drive greater economic growth and bring profit to both places”. concluded Wagner

H.E. Günter Nooke, Africa Envoy to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, will spearhead the webinar with a headline keynote speech. Joining the panel discussion will be NJ Ayuk, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and Rene Awambeng, Global Head Client Relationship at the African Export-Import Bank.

“We are proud of the work done by the Germany Africa Business Forum to create opportunities for Germans and Africans alike, especially at a time when we must move our relationship with Germany from a relationship based on aid to one based on trade.” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber “We will continue to support partnerships and initiatives that deepen our ties through commerce and investment between Germany and Africa, especially in a Post Covid era”. concluded Ayuk

About the Germany Africa Business Forum: The Germany Africa Business Forum (GABF) (www.GermanyAfrica.com) is a private think tank with the mission to strengthen investment relations between Germany and Africa. As a "Private for Privates", GABF supports German investors in viewing the African continent as a profitable and important investment destination.