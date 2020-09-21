Trevena, Inc. Announces Presentations at the Virtual 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- --



Live presentation highlighting TRV027 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) / abnormal clotting

Posters on OLINVYK benefit-risk profile and TRV250 Phase 1 pharmacokinetics

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced three presentations at the virtual 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) Annual Meeting, taking place from September 21st to 23rd, 2020.

The Company will give a live presentation on TRV027, its AT 1 receptor selective agonist being studied as a potential treatment for ARDS / abnormal clotting in COVID-19. Additionally, the Company will present two posters highlighting previously published data for OLINVYK, which is approved in the U.S. for the management of acute pain, and TRV250, its delta receptor selective agonist being developed for the acute treatment of migraine.

“I am pleased at this opportunity to present compelling data from three of our programs. The interest from ACCP highlights the diversity of our novel pipeline, with multiple exciting catalysts over the next few months,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena, Inc.

Poster Presentation Details

Live presentation: “The Use of Simulation in the Re-purposing of Drugs for COVID-19: The Example of TRV027” (8:00-9:30 a.m. ET, September 21st, 2020)

In a COVID-19 infection, the SARS-coronavirus-2 binds to and removes the ACE2 protein in the lungs and other organs, resulting in a hormonal imbalance of angiotensin 2 within the RAAS pathway, converging at the AT 1 receptor.

receptor. There is significant interest in the potential utility of TRV027 in COVID-19 patients, given its unique mechanism of action at the AT 1 receptor, which is known to mediate the effects of angiotensin 2 on lung damage and abnormal coagulation.

receptor, which is known to mediate the effects of angiotensin 2 on lung damage and abnormal coagulation. Simulations were conducted to determine potential therapeutic doses, which informed a proof-of-concept trial recently initiated by Imperial College London. The study will enroll 60 hospitalized, non-ventilated patients aged 18 or older with a confirmed COVID-19 infection. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate whether TRV027 reduces abnormal clotting associated with COVID-19.



Poster presentation (#009): “Improved Safety of Opioid Analgesic Oliceridine Compared to Morphine Assessed by Utility Function Analysis” (4:00-6:00 p.m. ET, September 21st and 22nd, 2020)

OLINVYK was associated with a higher probability of analgesia than respiratory depression, while the reverse was true for morphine.

The clinical utility function model predicted there would be a lower probability of a respiratory event occurring with OLINVYK versus morphine.

Over the clinically relevant concentration range, OLINVYK had a higher probability of providing analgesia than producing respiratory depression, while morphine had a higher probability of producing respiratory depression than providing analgesia.



Poster presentation (#022): “A Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study of the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of TRV250, a G Protein-Selective Delta Receptor Agonist” (4:00-6:00 p.m. ET, September 21st and 22nd, 2020)

TRV250 was well-tolerated up to 30 mg, with a PK profile appropriate for an acute migraine therapy.

There were no serious adverse events and no clinically significant changes in EEG, ECG, or other safety parameters.

About OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection

OLINVYK is a new chemical entity approved by the FDA in August 2020. It is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. OLINVYK will not be available for distribution until the United States Drug Enforcement Administration assigns it to its schedule of controlled substances. Please see Important Safety Information, including the BOXED WARNING, and full prescribing information at www.OLINVYK.com.

About TRV027

TRV027 is a novel AT 1 receptor selective agonist that has previously been studied in 691 individuals. It has demonstrated efficacy, potency, and selectivity at the AT 1 receptor in nonclinical studies and has a well-characterized pharmacokinetic profile. In previous clinical trials, there was a low dropout rate associated with TRV027, and no significant safety issues were reported. In April 2020, the Company filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering the use of TRV027 to treat ARDS and the prevention or treatment of abnormal clotting in COVID-19 patients.

About TRV250

TRV250 is a G-protein selective agonist targeting the delta receptor, with potential to be a first-in-class, non-narcotic mechanism for the treatment of migraine. TRV250 also may have utility in a range of other central nervous system indications. As a selective delta receptor modulator, TRV250 is not expected to have the abuse and addiction liability of medications targeting the mu opioid receptor. TRV250 is an investigational product and has not been approved by FDA for distribution in the US.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK™ (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company also has four novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, and TRV027 for acute lung injury / abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients. The Company has also identified TRV045, a novel S1P receptor modulator that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to treating a variety of CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com

Forward-Looking Statements

