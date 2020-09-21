Wilsonart Launches Nine New Woodgrain Designs to Bring Unique Style and Exceptional Performance to Commercial Spaces

Inspired by nature and boasting remarkable engineering for endless design possibilities

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wilsonart announced the release of nine new woodgrain styles that combine the best of nature with exceptional engineering. The luxurious collection of dimensional wood-textured laminate surfaces help cultivate a unique sense of place and remarkable aesthetic appeal in commercial spaces. Matching Edgeband and TFL Panels are readily available.



The collection features a palette designed to work together to create space-defining, complementary looks. These new additions to the company’s commercial HPL line offer endless coordination potential with Wilsonart’s ecosystem of products, including High Pressure Laminate, Solid Surface, and Quartz. This allows for spaces within commercial interiors to maintain individual looks while providing an overall harmonious effect.

“Connection is an important aspect of design at Wilsonart. When different textures, colors, and styles work interchangeably and successfully, an entire room can be brought to life by our vast portfolio of engineered surfaces,” says Sally Chavez, Senior Designer.

This connectedness can also contribute to a space’s ability to restore and replenish the well-being of those who utilize it. Soothingly authentic finishes , including the new low-sheen, dimensional Ridgewood, ultra-realistic matte Timbergrain, and the elegant Aligned Oak, provide natural visual elements that create serene and comfortable settings.

“Interior design artistry is truly at its best when beauty, durability, and usability all come together,” added Chavez.

Wilsonart’s high-performing non-porous HPL surfaces withstand the most rigorous cleaning and disinfection protocols. HPL is extremely practical, requiring minimal upkeep to maintain its appearance, even with long-term daily use. AEON™ Enhanced Performance Technology provides up to 24 times wear, 20 times impact, four times the scuff-resistance, and better fade-resistance than wood veneers. Wilsonart® Antimicrobial Protection is built into the laminate surface to inhibit the growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria, mold, and mildew. Antimicrobial Protection is included in Wilsonart® HD® Laminate and available upon request in Wilsonart® Premium and Standard grade HPL. The silver ion antimicrobial agent is registered with the EPA.

Available now, the new Commercial HPL “Nature/Nurture” collection includes a range of finishes with natural variations, realistic ticking, and ridged linear woodgrain effects in a variety of wood species engineered to exceed nature’s wildest expectations.

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.