Tomorrow: Socrates.ai to Host Webinar “Giving Your Company a Single Voice”

WHO:

Socrates.ai , providers of the Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub

WHAT:

Will present the informative webinar, “Giving Your Company a Single Voice.”

WHEN:

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PT)

WHERE:

To register, visit https://socratesai.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LxgHhrXGTvq5Swo2MjrMkg .

DETAILS:

SharePoint, self-service HR and other first-stage digital initiatives were supposed to make work easier. Instead, employees spend 9.3 hours a week sifting through files, folders and archives to find the information they need. At the same time, HR appears confusing and confused, using multiple, conflicting voices to represent the company. An overall lack of version control and disjointed processes results in an inconsistent experience based on messaging and data that are often inaccessible or out of date.

During this webinar, Socrates.ai will get to the heart of this problem, explaining how and why companies can speak with a single voice. Attendees will learn how artificial intelligence helps close the information gap to ensure employees get accurate answers to their questions and take away the insights needed to create a frictionless workforce experience.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time. Leveraging artificial intelligence to pull together the HR and benefits answers and information that employees need into the world’s first Employee Awesome Digital Conversation Hub, Socrates.ai simplifies and transforms the entire experience, starting with HR and IT.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit socrates.ai .

