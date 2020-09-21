Mineral Water Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis Forecast 2026
Introduction
“Mineral Water Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Mineral Water market will register a 5.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 55580 million by 2025, from $ 45760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Mineral Water business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Mineral Water market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Mineral Water, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Mineral Water market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Mineral Water companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Mineral Water Market =>
• Danone
• Master Kong
• Nestle
• Bisleri International
• Suntory Water Group
• Coca-Cola
• Hildon
• Gerolsteiner
• Tynant
• Ferrarelle
• Blue Sword
• Al Ain Water
• Laoshan Water
• Nongfu Spring
• Cestbon
• Ganten
• Rayyan Mineral Water Co
• Kunlun Mountain
• Wahaha
• NEVIOT
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Natural Mineral Water
Man-made Mineral Water
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Grocery Stores
Online Retailers
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Mineral Water consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Mineral Water market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Mineral Water manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Mineral Water with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Mineral Water submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Mineral Water Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Mineral Water by Company
4 Mineral Water by Regions
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Mineral Water Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Danone
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.1.3 Danone Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Danone Latest Developments
12.2 Master Kong
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.2.3 Master Kong Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Master Kong Latest Developments
12.3 Nestle
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.3.3 Nestle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Nestle Latest Developments
12.4 Bisleri International
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.4.3 Bisleri International Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Bisleri International Latest Developments
12.5 Suntory Water Group
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.5.3 Suntory Water Group Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Suntory Water Group Latest Developments
12.6 Coca-Cola
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.6.3 Coca-Cola Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Coca-Cola Latest Developments
12.7 Hildon
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.7.3 Hildon Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Hildon Latest Developments
12.8 Gerolsteiner
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.8.3 Gerolsteiner Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Gerolsteiner Latest Developments
12.9 Tynant
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.9.3 Tynant Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Tynant Latest Developments
12.10 Ferrarelle
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.10.3 Ferrarelle Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Ferrarelle Latest Developments
12.11 Blue Sword
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.11.3 Blue Sword Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Blue Sword Latest Developments
12.12 Al Ain Water
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.12.3 Al Ain Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Al Ain Water Latest Developments
12.13 Laoshan Water
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Mineral Water Product Offered
12.13.3 Laoshan Water Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price
