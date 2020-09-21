Jellies and Gummies Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2026
Introduction
“Jellies and Gummies Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Jellies and Gummies market will register a 3.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2615.2 million by 2025, from $ 2322.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Jellies and Gummies business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Jellies and Gummies market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Jellies and Gummies, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Jellies and Gummies market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Jellies and Gummies companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Jellies and Gummies Market =>
• Haribo
• Jelly Belly
• MEDERER
• Giant Gummy Bears
• Perfetti Van Melle
• Albanese
• Yupi
• Arcor
• Goody Good Stuff
• Hershey
• HSU FU CHI
• Wowo Group
• Yake
• Guanshengyuan
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type:
Traditional Jellies and Gummies
Functional Jellies and Gummies
Segmentation by application:
Consumer Aged Under 14
Consumer Aged 15 to 31
Consumer Aged 31 and older
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Jellies and Gummies consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Jellies and Gummies market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Jellies and Gummies manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Jellies and Gummies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Jellies and Gummies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Jellies and Gummies Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Jellies and Gummies by Company
4 Jellies and Gummies by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Jellies and Gummies Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Haribo
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.1.3 Haribo Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Haribo Latest Developments
12.2 Jelly Belly
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.2.3 Jelly Belly Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Jelly Belly Latest Developments
12.3 MEDERER
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.3.3 MEDERER Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 MEDERER Latest Developments
12.4 Giant Gummy Bears
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.4.3 Giant Gummy Bears Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Giant Gummy Bears Latest Developments
12.5 Perfetti Van Melle
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.5.3 Perfetti Van Melle Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Perfetti Van Melle Latest Developments
12.6 Albanese
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.6.3 Albanese Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Albanese Latest Developments
12.7 Yupi
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.7.3 Yupi Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Yupi Latest Developments
12.8 Arcor
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.8.3 Arcor Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Arcor Latest Developments
12.9 Goody Good Stuff
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.9.3 Goody Good Stuff Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Goody Good Stuff Latest Developments
12.10 Hershey
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.10.3 Hershey Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Hershey Latest Developments
12.11 HSU FU CHI
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.11.3 HSU FU CHI Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 HSU FU CHI Latest Developments
12.12 Wowo Group
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
12.12.3 Wowo Group Jellies and Gummies Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Wowo Group Latest Developments
12.13 Yake
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Jellies and Gummies Product Offered
