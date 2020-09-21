Cloud Orchestration Market is Creating a High Interest for Investors, Estimated to Reach at $13,633 million by 2023
The global cloud orchestration market was valued at $3,496 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $13,633 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2017 to 2023. The surge in ICT expenditure and increase in cloud adoption across industry verticals, including BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government & education, are anticipated to augment the cloud orchestration market penetration. Asia-Pacific and Europe have witnessed adoption of cloud orchestration adoption, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure deployment, which is anticipated to fuel the cloud orchestration market growth in the coming years.
North America was the highest market in cloud orchestration industry in 2016, owing to the growth in demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and demand for optimized process automation by the enterprises. Several industry verticals, such as healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others, are adopting cloud orchestration solution for better business orientation. For instance, in September 2016, Oracle Corporation launched cloud orchestration solution for optimized marketing operations in retail industry. In addition, industry participants have realized the importance of strengthening the overall cloud orchestration solution to ensure competence and effectiveness of business operations and process setup in several emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East.
The key players profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Rackspace U.S., Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., and FlexiScale Technologies Limited.
North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 45.5% share of the overall cloud orchestration market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period, driven by growth in penetration of workforce mobility and cloud adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.
