ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrolment in Second Cohort and Opens New Sites in US and Australia in ASLAN004 Atopic Dermatitis Study

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that clinical sites in the US and Australia are now open and ready to enrol patients into its multiple ascending dose (MAD) study testing the first-in-class therapeutic antibody ASLAN004 in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients. Patients will now be recruited from 4 sites in Australia, 3 sites in the US alongside 2 existing sites in Singapore.



ASLAN recently restarted recruitment into the second cohort of the randomised, double blind, placebo-controlled study in Singapore following the lifting of government restrictions in response to COVID-19. All 8 patients have now been fully recruited into the cohort and ASLAN plans to initiate recruitment into the third cohort following approval by the Data Monitoring Committee. A further 8 patients will be recruited in Singapore, the US and Australia. ASLAN expects to report interim, unblinded data from all 3 dose cohorts in 4Q 2020.

Dr Kenneth Kobayashi, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: “The speed at which we have been able to fully recruit the second cohort of the MAD study since restrictions lifted in Singapore last month reaffirms the scale of the demand by patients and the interest of physicians for innovative treatments for AD. We accelerated our plans to open new study sites in the US and Australia, and are pleased that the sites are now ready to recruit.”

ASLAN004 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that binds to the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), blocking signalling of two pro-inflammatory cytokines, IL-4 and IL-13, which are central to triggering symptoms of AD, such as redness and itching of the skin.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global development and commercialisation, ASLAN has a clinical portfolio comprised of a first-in-class monoclonal therapy, ASLAN004, that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications, and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology. ASLAN’s partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

