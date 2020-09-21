BILD celebrates 40 years of building excellence in the GTA during awards week

The BILD awards were handed out virtually in 44 categories by a group of 39 expert judges from across North America that determined the winners from 947 submitted entries.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recognized 40 years of building excellence, architectural design, marketing savvy, customer service, and industry leadership during awards week, held from September 14 to 18.

The BILD awards were handed out virtually in 44 categories by a group of 39 expert judges from across North America that determined the winners from 947 submitted entries.

Great Gulf Homes was the big winner of the BILD awards taking home both Home Builder of the year Low-Rise and Home Builder of the year for Mid/High-Rise. This is the first time since 2016 when Home Builder of the Year was divided into two categories that the same builder garnered both awards.

Concert Properties Ltd. (Concert) took home the prestigious Stephen Dupuis Humanitarian award for their unique approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR). For over 30 years Concert has given back to the communities where they work, live and build. Through Concert Community Works, this BILD member, is involved in charitable activities and events like Covenant House, Youth without Shelter, Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Bubble Hockey for Sick Kids Foundation, Ride to Conquer Cancer, the Scott Street Mission and pledged $1 million to George Brown College’s Centre for Construction and Engineering Technologies.

The coveted People’s Choice Award, determined by members of the public through online voting, was awarded to Acorn Developments for their Lookout on the Knoll project. Situated on the highest peak of the Oak Ridge, the master-planned community borders a greenbelt reserve with tree-lined boulevards and parkland. Acorn Developments also won Best Semi-Detached/Townhouse Design for Lookout on the Knoll, The Cedar, and Green Builder of the year, Low-Rise.

“The People’s Choice Award is a unique honour because it is the public that decides the winner,” said BILD President and CEO Dave Wilkes. “5,496 people cast votes for projects that competed for the best in city building. These projects demonstrate how the industry is providing a wide range of housing options for home buyers in GTA.”

The Green Builder of the year has become quite popular as the building industry understands the importance of energy efficient homes. This year, Tridel came out on top for the Green Builder of the year Mid/High-Rise. Tridel also took home Best High-Rise Building Design for Tridel at the Well and Best Customer Care award.

Brightwater, a new community located along the shores of Lake Ontario in Port Credit, won Best New Community, Planned/Under Development. This development is a joint project by BILD members Diamondcorp, Dream Asset Management Corp., Fram Building Group and Kilmer Nostrand’s.

The Best Mid-Rise Building Design went to Alterra Group of Companies for 321 Davenport and the award for Best Overall Marketing Campaign went to the team of Empire Communities and Pureblink for their Empire Life Reimagined campaign.

For a complete list of award recipients, visit www.bildawards.com.

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders’ Associations.

