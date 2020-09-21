Global E-waste Recycling Market 2020 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

“E-waste Recycling - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “E-waste Recycling - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the E-waste Recycling market will register a 7.4%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1786.2 million by 2025, from $ 1344.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in E-waste Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of E-waste Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the E-waste Recycling, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the E-waste Recycling market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by E-waste Recycling companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment

Home appliances

Other types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Refrigerator

TV set

Air conditioner

Washing machine

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sims Recycling Solutions

Electrocycling

Eletronic Recyclers International

Umicore

Waste Management

Kuusakoski

GEEP

Gem

Dongjiang

Stena Metall Group

Cimelia

E-Parisaraa

Enviro-Hub Holdings

environCom

Veolia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-waste Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-waste Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-waste Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global E-waste Recycling by Players

4 E-waste Recycling by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global E-waste Recycling Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

