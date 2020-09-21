Tobacco Packaging Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“Tobacco Packaging - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Overview

The global tobacco packaging market was worth US$ 15.3 Billion in 2018. Tobacco belongs to the nightshade or Solanaceae plant family and is consumed for its high nicotine content. The tobacco packaging industry involves wrapping of dried tobacco leaves for products such as cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco and raw tobacco. The packaging enhances and protects the quality and flavor of the product from deterioration and aroma transmission during transportation. Paperboards, paper-boxes, plastic based films, metal cans, jute bags, foils, laminates, etc., are the most common types of tobacco packaging materials available in the market. Commercial or bulk packaging of tobacco includes hinge-lid containers, shells, slides and bundle wraps as well as flexible packaging in a variety of forms such as flip top packs, shrink sleeves, three-sided seal bags and stand-up pouches.

Growing urbanization and increased popularity of cigarettes among the youth are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, stressful lives, along with increased workload and hectic schedule, are also boosting the consumption of tobacco among the working population. Nicotine present in tobacco acts as a stimulant and anti-depressant and helps consumers in coping with daily challenges. Product novelties such as the introduction of super-slim and demi-slim cigarettes targeted at women, Roll-Your-Own-Cigarettes (RYOC), additive free and miniature cigarette variants are further enhancing the demand for tobacco. Moreover, various product and design innovations such as limited-edition packs, curved edge packs and slide opening packs which are launched to communicate and attract the interest of the consumers are further projected to drive the global market significantly. Similarly, flexible packaging is also gaining traction as a tobacco packaging material due to its improved barrier properties and cost-effectiveness. Looking forward, The publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.8% during 2019-2025.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Cartons Material

Film Material

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cigarette Factory

Packaging Plant

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Amcor

Reynolds Group

International Paper

Phillip Morris International

ITC

Novelis

British American Tobacco

Packaging Corporation of America

Mondi

Siegwerk

WestRock

Sonoco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Tobacco Packaging consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tobacco Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Tobacco Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Tobacco Packaging by Players

4 Tobacco Packaging by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Tobacco Packaging Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

