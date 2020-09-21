Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,681 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20503686

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer  

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 1846 hours 

 

LOCATION:  VT RT 100, Lowell 

 

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Breen 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Cambridge, VT

AGE: 29

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On 09/20/2020 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 119 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on VT Rt 100, Lowell. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers but was located in a nearby driveway. The operator of the vehicle, identified Joseph Breen of Cambridge, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Breen was under the influence of alcohol. Breen was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at North State Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/20 / 1230 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.