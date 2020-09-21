Derby Barracks / Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20503686
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 1846 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell
VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Joseph Breen
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Cambridge, VT
AGE: 29
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/20/2020 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 119 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on VT Rt 100, Lowell. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers but was located in a nearby driveway. The operator of the vehicle, identified Joseph Breen of Cambridge, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Breen was under the influence of alcohol. Breen was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at North State Correctional Facility.
LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/20 / 1230 hours
