Derby Barracks / Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20503686

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020 @ 1846 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 100, Lowell

VIOLATION: Attempt to Elude, DUI #3, Grossly Negligent Operation & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Joseph Breen

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE, Cambridge, VT

AGE: 29

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/20/2020 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle for traveling 119 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on VT Rt 100, Lowell. The vehicle attempted to elude troopers but was located in a nearby driveway. The operator of the vehicle, identified Joseph Breen of Cambridge, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation revealed that Breen was under the influence of alcohol. Breen was placed under arrest and transported to the Derby State Police Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged at North State Correctional Facility.

LODGED: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/20 / 1230 hours

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191