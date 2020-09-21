Paints & Coatings Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Paints & Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Paints & Coatings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4869277-global-paints-coatings-market-research-report-2020

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Paints & Coatings market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

The major players in the market include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Sika, 3M, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, HB Fuller, Masco, Jotun, Hempel, KCC Corporation, DAW SE, Shawcor, Cromology, SK KAKEN, Carpoly, Taiho Paint, Berger Paints, etc.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4869277-global-paints-coatings-market-research-report-2020

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Paints & Coatings

1.2 Paints & Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Water-Based Paint

1.2.3 Solvent-Based Paint

1.2.4 Powder Paint

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Paints & Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Paints & Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Architectural

1.3.3 Traffic

1.3.4 Wood

1.3.5 Industrial Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Paints & Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Paints & Coatings Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Paints & Coatings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Paints & Coatings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paints & Coatings Business

7.1 PPG

7.1.1 PPG Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 PPG Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AkzoNobel

7.2.1 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AkzoNobel Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Henkel

7.3.1 Henkel Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Henkel Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Valspar

7.5.1 Valspar Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Valspar Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 RPM International

7.6.1 RPM International Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 RPM International Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Axalta

7.7.1 Axalta Paints & Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Paints & Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Axalta Paints & Coatings Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF

7.9 Kansai Paint

7.10 Sika

7.11 3M

7.12 Asian Paints

7.13 Nippon Paint

7.14 HB Fuller

7.15 Masco

7.16 Jotun

7.17 Hempel

7.18 KCC Corporation

7.19 DAW SE

7.20 Shawcor

7.21 Cromology

7.22 SK KAKEN

7.23 Carpoly

7.24 Taiho Paint

7.25 Berger Paints

Continued….