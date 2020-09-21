Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it has been notified that John Kelly, a director of Caledonia, has sold a total of 13,163 common shares of the Company.  Mr Kelly now holds 16,330 shares which represent a holding of approximately 0.013% of the share capital of the Company.

Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below. 

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc  
Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841793
   
WH Ireland
  
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
   
Blytheweigh  
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204
   
   

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
             
a)   Name   John Kelly
         
2   Reason for the notification 
             
a)   Position/status   Director
         
b)   Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification
         
3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction  platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
             
a)   Name   Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
         
b)   LEI   21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
         
4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
             
a)   Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument   Common shares of no par value
         
    Identification code   JE00BF0XVB15
         
b)   Nature of the transaction   Sale of securities
             
c)   Price(s) and volume(s)   Price(s)  Volume(s)  
     16 September 2020   USD19.62 5,181  
     18 September 2020    USD19.40 7,982  
             
             
d)   Aggregated information    
         
    - Aggregated volume   13,163
         
    - Price   USD19.49
         
e)   Date of the transaction   16 and 18 September 2020
         
f)   Place of the transaction   NYSE American LLC, NYSE ARCA, NASDAQ-NMS, BATS and off market transactions
         

