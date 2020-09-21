Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Releases Free Dog Training Secrets eBook

Founder of one of the nation’s leading dog training companies has created a revolutionary eBook that reveals a variety of little-known dog training secrets.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews announced today the official launch of his free eBook entitled, “Dog Training Secrets Every Dog Owner Must Know.”

“It’s available at no cost to anyone,” said Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World of Dog Training. “Just visit my website to download it for instant access today.”

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warriors Project, and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that his free dog training eBook reveals the top 10 dog training secrets.

Matthews went on to provide a sneak-peak into all 10 secrets revealed in the eBook to provide those who may be interested just an idea of what’s covered.

• Exercise. Exercise will ensure your dog is balanced mentally and physically; Calm your dog even around distractions, and provide physical stimulation.

• Humans Are First. Ensure that you are the first one through the doorway, always. If you allow your dog to bolt through the door, you are sending the message that the dog dictates how the walk will go or how the behavior in the house will be.

• Alpha Dogs Eat First. I am a big proponent of teaching dog psychology to my clients because the better we can mock a dog’s natural instincts and abilities, the more balanced it will be.

• Teach In Pictures. Dogs learn in pictures so when teaching new things, ask yourself if your dog has learned the behavior in that environment (or picture).

• Give A Dog A Job. Like us, dogs enjoy a task. Working breeds especially will do much better once you begin to give them a job.

• What You Are Praising. One of the most misunderstood things people do with their dogs is to console them when the dog is nervous, timid, scared, or uncertain.

• Repetition. Dogs learn a basic “sit” up to the most challenging trick by repetition.

• Consistency. As most of us have experienced, the more you follow through, the better your dog will be.

• Timing. If you have heard of Pavlov’s Law, you know that timing is crucial in order for the dog to make the connection as to what you are praising or correcting.

• Reward. A reward is important when teaching a new behavior because it will help keep the dog engaged and provide positive feedback.

For more information, please visit www.worldofdogtrainingonline.com/10dogtrainingsecrets and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

Ryan Matthews

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States

Phone: 844.448.DOGS(3647)

Source: World Of Dog Training