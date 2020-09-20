Coronavirus - UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 21: 4-18 September 2020

Situation overview

Since March 2020, a total of 2,280 COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified in Benin out of 132,787 tests conducted. The situation seems to stabilize, with 38 new cases identified in the last two weeks.

Download report: https://bit.ly/33D6FH6

No death related to COVID-19 were recorded in the reporting period. Fatality rate remains at 1.8% whilst the recovery rate is 85.7%, with 1,950 recovered cases.

Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.05% of all confirmed cases

Key updates