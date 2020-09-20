Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,607 in the last 365 days.

Versatile Artist K.Nut Is Finally Here!”it’s West Coast Rap, But, K.Nut Is The Real Deal

Versatile Artist K.Nut Announces Release of New Single (W.T.D.T.A) Where They Do That At Playing On Compton 2 New York Radio

SANTA ANA, CA, USA, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh outta the Santa Ana California Hip Hop movement scene is one the best young artist making way by the name of K.Nut. With his debut single “W.T.D.T.A”(Where They Do That At) is making real noise in the streets. His new single is guaranteed to become a West Coast anthem, and with his influencers being Sugafree, Snoop Dogg, and Brotha Lynch Hung listening to his music brings me back to what the West Coast used to sound like.

Furthermore, what makes K.Nut different from other Hip Hop artists is his blunt attitude, so he’s not afraid to speak his mind, nor does he care about what haters have to say. Recently, after hooking up with D.J. Diamond Smallz he was introduced to We All Can Eat Inc/The Orchard and they have come to a agreement to market and promote his projects. For more information on K.Nut

Contact: Manager Bryant Ramsey 
714-643-1646

Derrick Nettles
We All Can Eat Inc
+1 951-349-6206
email us here

You just read:

Versatile Artist K.Nut Is Finally Here!”it’s West Coast Rap, But, K.Nut Is The Real Deal

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.