Versatile Artist K.Nut Is Finally Here!”it’s West Coast Rap, But, K.Nut Is The Real Deal
Versatile Artist K.Nut Announces Release of New Single (W.T.D.T.A) Where They Do That At Playing On Compton 2 New York RadioSANTA ANA, CA, USA, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh outta the Santa Ana California Hip Hop movement scene is one the best young artist making way by the name of K.Nut. With his debut single “W.T.D.T.A”(Where They Do That At) is making real noise in the streets. His new single is guaranteed to become a West Coast anthem, and with his influencers being Sugafree, Snoop Dogg, and Brotha Lynch Hung listening to his music brings me back to what the West Coast used to sound like.
Furthermore, what makes K.Nut different from other Hip Hop artists is his blunt attitude, so he’s not afraid to speak his mind, nor does he care about what haters have to say. Recently, after hooking up with D.J. Diamond Smallz he was introduced to We All Can Eat Inc/The Orchard and they have come to a agreement to market and promote his projects. For more information on K.Nut
