Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief

CASE#: 20A304004

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2020 @ 1942 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 2, Plainfield

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Chad Sevene

AGE: 39

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report Chad Sevene pursued a vehicle and struck it several times following a verbal altercation. Investigation revealed Sevene had struck another vehicle and operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. On 09/18/2020, Sevene met with troopers at the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. Upon completion of the investigation, Sevene was taken into custody, processed, issued a citation to appear in court, and released.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 @ 1230 hours

