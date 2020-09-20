Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief
CASE#: 20A304004
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2020 @ 1942 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 2, Plainfield
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Chad Sevene
AGE: 39
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report Chad Sevene pursued a vehicle and struck it several times following a verbal altercation. Investigation revealed Sevene had struck another vehicle and operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. On 09/18/2020, Sevene met with troopers at the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. Upon completion of the investigation, Sevene was taken into custody, processed, issued a citation to appear in court, and released.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 @ 1230 hours
