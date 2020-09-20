Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,589 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304004

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Paul Pennoyer 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

  

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2020 @ 1942 hours 

LOCATION: VT RT 2, Plainfield 

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief 

ACCUSED: Chad Sevene  

AGE: 39

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report Chad Sevene pursued a vehicle and struck it several times following a verbal altercation. Investigation revealed Sevene had struck another vehicle and operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. On 09/18/2020, Sevene met with troopers at the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks. Upon completion of the investigation, Sevene was taken into custody, processed, issued a citation to appear in court, and released.

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 @ 1230 hours 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment, Disorderly Conduct, & Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.