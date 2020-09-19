MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 4200 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 4200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:13 pm, an off-duty MPD member was at the listed location when he was confronted by the suspect who was armed with a gun. There was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect fled the location. The off-duty MPD member was not injured. The suspect was later located suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect was transported by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

During a search of the area where the suspect fled the shooting scene, a firearm was recovered and is pictured below:

On September 18, 2020, 17 year-old Cornell Smith, of Northeast, DC, was arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), Carrying a Pistol Without a License Outside Home or Business, and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle.

Additionally, Smith will be charged as an adult in reference to an outstanding felony arrest warrant for an Armed Robbery.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at approximately 12:07 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast and attempted to steal the victim’s scooter. One suspect brandished a gun and shot the victim. The suspects fled the scene. The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Armed Robbery CCN: 20-106-158

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.