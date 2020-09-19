Vermont State Police News Release - VSP Saint Albans - Pursuit - Attempting to Elude, Gross Neg Operation, Agg. Assault - Case#20A204138 - Highgate, VT

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A204138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 8025245993

DATE/TIME: 09/19/2020 at 0920

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 7 in St. Albans ending in Battery Park in Burlington

VIOLATION: Attempting to Elude, Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Michael Wyler

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Mary’s, Georgia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 19 2020 at approximately 0930 hours, Vermont State Police initiated a pursuit with Michael Wyler (age 34). Wyler absconded from the custody of Customs/Border Protection at the Highgate Port of Entry. The pursuit began with VSP on Route 7 in St. Albans and ended at Battery Park in Burlington. During the course of the pursuit, VSP was assisted by St. Albans City PD, Milton PD, Colchester PD, Winooski PD, Chittenden County Sheriffs, South Burlington PD and Burlington PD. Wyler was taken into custody in Battery Park in Burlington and transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. Due to the egregious driving and failure to stop, Wyler was charged with felony attempting to elude as well as felony Gross Negligent Operation. Also, due to swerving at participating units and almost striking someone putting out spike strips, a separate felony charge of aggravated assault is being added. VSP and US Customs and Border Patrol are working closely together as there are both Federal and State violations. After dealing with Customs and Border processing, Wyler will be lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NWCF- St. Albans

BAIL: $50,000 cash/surety bond

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

