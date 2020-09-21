KCD Energy Now Selling Plug & Play Construction Heaters

An industry leader in construction and industrial heaters is now selling a unique kind of heaters.

MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it is now selling Plug and Play Construction Heaters.

KCD Energy Vice President Steve Gibson explained that its Plug and Play Construction Heaters changes everything.

“Once a panel is installed, you can move the construction heaters from location to location on the premises yourself, without the need for an electrician,” Gibson said, before describing, “It is literally Plug and Play.”

Available Plug and Play Construction Heaters include:

• 9 kW Heater - Single Phase

• 50’ Heater Extension Cord - Single Phase

• 200 Amp Mini Heater Distribution Panel - Single Phase

• 30 kW Heater - Three Phase

• 15 kW Heater - Three Phase

• Heater Distribution Panel – Three Phase

• 60 kW electric heater (used reconditioned)

And more.

Gibson went on to note that its customers include end-users who know they are going to have a heating problem every year and would like to own the solution to their problem, to contractors who are in a position to bill the client to solve a problem.

The cost of the equipment, according to Gibson, is roughly the same as paying rent for the same equipment for one season. Gibson added that the company also has customers that are a traveling-type company, for example, a tent rental business or a contractor who is going to start in one part of the country and finish in another part of the country.

“We offer both single and three-phase systems,” Gibson said. “Our single-phase system is tailored to construction sites with temporary power and large residential applications. Our three-phase systems are designed for use in commercial heaters and industrial heating applications. With our Plug and Play System, you are in complete control.”

In fact, once the distribution panel is installed, Gibson said, “it is simple for you and your staff to add industrial heater extension cords, and you place heaters as required.”

For more information, please visit kcdenergy.com/how-it-works.

