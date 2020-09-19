Dr. Artaisha Jenkins will be releasing her new book in Fall 2020
The successful Entrepreneur will be releasing her first book in FallLONDON, UK, September 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artaisha Jenkins is a successful entrepreneur that is the founder of the company Federal Staffing Solutions Inc. In Fall 2020, she is due to release her first ever book “Thriving During Periods of Unemployment: A Comprehensive Guide for Job Seekers”.
The book is focused on helping individuals who are struggling with the pressure of finding a job or have suffered from unemployment due to the global crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The book focuses on topics such as mental wellness, job searching, networking skills and even has examples of how resumes and cover letters should be formatted. It also helps dislocated workers by providing guidance on making use of education benefits provided by government resources.
Artaisha has stated, “I am very excited about the new book that I am releasing and I believe that it will help so many people who are struggling with unemployment. Many of us have been there at some point in our lives, and I can only suggest to keep your goals in sight and be resilient in your pursuits!”
A component of the book is to help spread positive mental health awareness, since it can be psychologically tiring and demotivating to find jobs without any luck. Artaisha is no stranger to unemployment, having to redirect her career path several times in early adulthood before finding her niche. Artaisha understands the plight of the job-seeker and has placed her lessons learned within her book.
In her book she also touches on how important it is to format cover letters and CVs correctly. The book also includes tips and advice about what to expect when applying for jobs, so that the correct expectations are set. Artaisha has stated, “I genuinely love connecting job seekers to employment opportunities, but I hope that my book will lead them to successful job searches and ultimately their dream position by providing tools for them to make their own connections.”
Artaisha was inspired to write the book after she realized how many people had been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The staggering numbers of those facing unemployment led her to want to give knowledge and inspiration to those who may need a glimmer of hope. Artaisha has earned a Ph.D. in Business Administration from Hampton University and a Credential of Readiness from Harvard Business School. She is passionate about education and success, for herself and for those whom she encounters, as shown through her career as an Adjunct Professor, Entrepreneur, and Business Consultant.
Artaisha has stated that, “I have been in the role of an active job-seeker and I know how hard it is to try to stay motivated. However, I pushed my limits and strived to be the best version of myself, which was key in me becoming successful. I want to show that through a solid plan and consistent action, anyone can achieve their own successes.”
The successful entrepreneur was inspired to start up the company Federal Staffing Solutions Inc, because she wanted to utilize everything that she had learned; as well as provide opportunities for others. The company itself is self funded and privately owned and is running with the passion that Artaisha has for helping people in her local community.
Federal Staffing Solutions Inc is rich in diversity and opportunities for both internal and external job seekers. Artaisha has stated, “Federal Staffing Solutions presents the opportunity for me to overcome the societal barriers of ‘glass-ceilings’ that many minorities, such as myself face. While affording me the opportunity to provide unbiased employment opportunities to other qualified individuals.”
Artaisha believes that granting equal opportunities is important to everybody, especially when they are given the chance to fight the injustices and social barriers that may hold them back. She has used this motive to expand Federal Staffing Solutions Inc and has represented many connections between job seekers and employers who are clients of the company.
The company is headquartered in the Washington DC metropolitan area. It is in partnership with Human Resources professionals, as well as Executives and Solopreneurs, through providing them with leading staff augmentation solutions. They also specialize in helping job seekers with job readiness and skills training.
For more information about Artaisha Jenkins and her book, check out her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/artaishaj
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
Artaisha Jenkins
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here