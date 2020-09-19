Heart Health Ingredients Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Heart Health Ingredients Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

September 19, 2020
Heart Health Ingredients Market

Heart health ingredients keep heart healthy heart and prevents human body from factors leading to cardiovascular diseases. High blood pressure, high cholesterol level, and excess weight are the major risk factors for the cardiovascular diseases. The commonly used heart health ingredients include omega-3, beta glucan, phytosterol, soy protein, and others. Omega-3 is the majorly used ingredient for heart health and it helps to decrease triglycerides, lower blood pressure, reduce blood clotting, decrease stroke and heart failure risk, and reduce irregular heartbeats. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe has opened various opportunities to the food and beverage industry to include heart health ingredients in their products.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Heart Health Ingredients in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Heart Health Ingredients manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

This report focuses on Heart Health Ingredients volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heart Health Ingredients market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Omega-3

Beta Glucan

Phytosterol

Soy Protein

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Supplements

Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Sweet and Savory Snacks

Others

