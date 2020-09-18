Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed Offense: 3000 Block of M Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in reference to a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 3000 block of M Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:45 pm, two suspects, who posed as utility workers, approached a residence at the listed location. One of the suspects knocked on the door. As the victims opened the door one of the suspects brandished a handgun and partially forced entry to the residence. The victims were able to force the suspect out and close the door. The suspects fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

