Statement by Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

We have lost a champion of voting rights, women's rights, immigration, health care and the values that make our country great. Thank you Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for always striving to make America live up to its promise. We mourn your loss. We will continue the fight. Rest in peace, RBG.

