Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,020 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement upon the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero who throughout her prolific career as a lawyer and jurist evinced the best of our country’s founding ideals. She charted and herself lived an American course toward equal representation and empowerment for women. She was a champion of civil rights. I mourn — as our nation mourns — her death.

“The fight for equal rights, for equal representation, for genuine and meaningful equality under the law will go on in her absence, never without the strength and vision and fairness she delivered to that foundational cause. Her legacy will will live in the ongoing battle for the wholesale elimination of discrimination, of hate, of brutality in the American way of governance and life.

“I am praying right now for her family and loved ones. The American promise of equal justice under the law depends upon a United States Supreme Court that is above all respectful of precedent and our Constitution. Justice Ginsburg’s life should serve as a reminder of that all-important truth.

Rest in power.”

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.