Gov. Lujan Grisham statement on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement upon the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an American hero who throughout her prolific career as a lawyer and jurist evinced the best of our country’s founding ideals. She charted and herself lived an American course toward equal representation and empowerment for women. She was a champion of civil rights. I mourn — as our nation mourns — her death.

“The fight for equal rights, for equal representation, for genuine and meaningful equality under the law will go on in her absence, never without the strength and vision and fairness she delivered to that foundational cause. Her legacy will will live in the ongoing battle for the wholesale elimination of discrimination, of hate, of brutality in the American way of governance and life.

“I am praying right now for her family and loved ones. The American promise of equal justice under the law depends upon a United States Supreme Court that is above all respectful of precedent and our Constitution. Justice Ginsburg’s life should serve as a reminder of that all-important truth.

Rest in power.”