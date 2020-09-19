OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — FLAG ORDER — Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Posted on Sep 18, 2020 in Main

HONOLULU – As a mark of respect for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the flags of the United States and State of Hawai‘i shall be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, immediately until the date of Ginsburg’s interment (date to be determined).

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant in advocating for justice and equity. Justice Ginsburg visited Hawaiʻi several times, and it was clear that her values were closely aligned with those of our community. Dawn and I celebrate her work and life and mourn her loss,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

