09/18/20-BOATERS REMINDED TO PROTECT THE REEFS IN KĀNE’OHE BAY

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: September 18, 2020

 

BOATERS REMINDED TO PROTECT THE REEFS IN KĀNE’OHE BAY 

To view video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/422196912

(Honolulu) – With the popular Ahu O Laka sandbar in Kāne’ohe Bay currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, recreational boaters have moved away from anchoring at the sand bar. 

DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) Administrator Brian Neilson said, “The bay has some of the best, in-tact coral reefs (patch reefs) in all of Hawai‘i and many people have worked for years to remove invasive algae and even invasive corals to preserve this unique and special coral reef ecosystem. Damaging the reef with a prop or anchor can cause injury to these living reefs that could take generations to repair, if ever.” 

Boaters, divers, snorkelers, and fishers are being reminded that the patch reefs are extremely sensitive to human interaction and people should be very cautious around them. Steps to protect the reefs include: 

  • Do not touch, kick, rest, or stand on the coral 
  • Avoid touching anything and stirring up sediment 
  • Never drop anchor on coral 
  • Use adequate anchor line to avoid dragging an anchor across the reef 
  • Use a spotter to avoid hitting reefs 
  • If an anchor is stuck do not yank it, but dive or snorkel to release 

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are making regular patrols of Kāne’ohe Bay. Anyone found damaging or disturbing these fragile reefs, intentionally or not could be cited. 

# # # 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison 

Senior Communications Manager 

(808) 587-0396 

[email protected]

