Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon of American law and equal rights. She spent her career fighting for equal justice and to ensure that the most vulnerable found protection under our Constitution. On issues such as gender discrimination, voting rights, access to health care, same-sex marriage, campaign finance, and immigration, Justice Ginsburg has left an indelible impact on the law and on our nation. Tonight, we pause to reflect on her trailblazing life, her brilliant mind, her sharp wit, and her persistence in facing every obstacle that came her way.

“It was Justice Ginsburg's fervent wish that a replacement justice not be appointed until after the winner of the 2020 election is sworn in, in order to ensure that the American people have a chance to have their voices heard. That is consistent with Senator McConnell's view that a Supreme Court nominee should not be appointed during an election year, certainly not weeks before an election. I urge everyone, as we mourn Justice Ginsburg, to remember and honor her final request and to allow our democracy to work its will in determining who will have the formidable task of following such an extraordinary person on the highest bench of our land.

“May her memory be a blessing.”