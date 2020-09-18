9/18/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Florida’s AAA Bond Rating Reaffirmed in Face of COVID-19 TALLAHASSSE, Fla. – Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement on the announcement today from the Division of Bond Finance that Florida’s AAA bond rating was reaffirmed by all three national credit rating agencies with a stable outlook. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Today’s announcement that all three credit rating agencies have reaffirmed Florida’s Triple A Bond rating is fantastic news as our state works tirelessly to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a testament to strong fiscal management and prudent investment strategies that equates to a huge savings to Florida taxpayers and helps ensure the strong financial footing of our great state. While other states like California and New York look for ways to stifle business development and raise taxes, the Sunshine State is open for business and continuously looks for ways to pay down debt and put money back in the pockets of consumers. “Thank you to Governor Ron DeSantis for pushing forward on fiscally prudent measures to protect our communities while safely reopening our economy during a pandemic. Also, thank you to Senator Rick Scott for working diligently to pay down billions in state debt during his time as Governor. This is more evidence that there is no better place to live, work, raise a family, and start a business than right here in Florida.” ###

