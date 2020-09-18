Sheboygan County Nurse Charged with Medical Assistance Fraud While Failing to Provide Care to Frail Toddler

ADELL, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today charges against Lori Kleinhans, 62, of Sheboygan County, in connection with alleged schemes to defraud Medicaid both as a provider and recipient of Medicaid benefits. The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ).

"The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit protects victims and the Medicaid program. Members of that unit did excellent work to bring this case together,” said Attorney General Kaul.

According to the criminal complaint, Kleinhans was a nurse that consistently billed Medicaid for twelve hours of work per day for providing in-home care to a frail toddler in the summer of 2018. Surveillance camera footage, however, shows that Kleinhans was rarely at the toddler’s residence to provide care. Kleinhans also allegedly billed Medicaid for twelve hours of work per day while she attended a jury trial in 2017. During these alleged overbillings, Kleinhans received Medicaid benefits by reporting no income on her benefits renewal application.

The criminal complaint is attached.

As in any criminal proceeding, Kleinhans is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by DOJ Medicaid Fraud Control and Elder Abuse Unit Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Filipa.