Hwy 42 has reopened, but motorists should continue to be alert for workers wrapping up project (Sept. 18, 2020)

PLAINVIEW, Minn. – Hwy 42 traffic is open between Plainview and Kellogg but motorists should be alert for workers as crews wrap up work on the paving and culvert replacement project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic had been detoured during the culvert work. Four culverts were replaced, which requires that the road be excavated in those locations. Additionally, crews regraded an area, which required closure of the road.

The project is expected to be completed later this month.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to the MnDOT construction project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy42-resurfacing-plainview or join MnDOT’s southeastern Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews maintained physical distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

