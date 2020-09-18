Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating the Officers and Directors of (NASDAQ: GLIBA) and (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK) Concerning Proposed Stock-for-Stock Merger; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

If you are a current owner of GCI Liberty, Inc. or Liberty Broadband Corporation stock, contact leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Barr Law Group is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) and Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCI Liberty’s agreement to merge with Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Liberty Broadband will issue shares of common stock to GCI Liberty shareholders, with current GCI Liberty shareholders owning approximately 16.7% of the combined company following the merger. Each holder of GLIBA will receive 0.580 of a share of LBRDK. John C. Malone, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Broadband and GCI Liberty, and certain related holders, agreed to vote shares beneficially owned by them, representing approximately 48.3% of the aggregate voting power of Liberty Broadband and approximately 27% of the aggregate voting power of GCI Liberty, in favor of the proposed merger.

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@barrlaw.com
(619) 400-4966
www.barrlaw.com

Barr Law Group is a boutique law firm consisting of highly experienced and specialized litigators who represent investors in securities litigation and corporate governance matters. The firm would be happy to further discuss this matter, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
leo@barrlaw.com
619-400-4966
501 W Broadway Suite 800
San Diego, CA 92101
www.barrlaw.com

 

Primary Logo

